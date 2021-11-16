Miles Teller Addresses COVID Anti-Vax Rumors

Months after reports first surfaced claiming Miles Teller refused to get vaccinated against COVID-19, the actor, known for films like Whiplash, The Spectacular Now, and Divergent, spoke out to formally address the rumors.


Some context: Miles became the subject of anti-vax speculation back in September, when the Daily Mail published an article suggesting he resisted public health recommendations to get vaccinated and subsequently tested positive for COVID-19 while filming a miniseries called The Offer.


The Daily Mail’s report cited an anonymous source allegedly connected to The Offer, who additionally said that production was forced to halt after Miles’ diagnosis with the respiratory disease. A rep for the actor countered with a vague statement calling the Daily Mail’s facts “incorrect,” according to the outlet.

Miles hasn’t publicly acknowledged the anti-vax chatter until now. His appearance in Taylor Swift’s music video for “I Bet You Think About Me” — which marked Blake Lively’s directorial debut and came alongside the artist’s newly released version of Red — revamped online discussions about his immunization status yesterday, prompting him to respond to fans’ concerns on Twitter.

Most social media inquiries asked whether Taylor’s music video set implemented strict COVID-19 mitigation protocols, and wondered how Miles’ vaccination status could impact others who worked on the project 

Anyway, Miles has confirmed he isn’t an anti-vaxxer, and said he received his COVID-19 vaccine “a while” ago.

“Hey guys, I don’t usually feel the need to address rumors on here but I am vaccinated and have been for a while,” he tweeted.


“The only thing I’m anti is hate.”

Hey guys, I don’t usually feel the need to address rumors on here but I am vaccinated and have been for a while. The only thing I’m anti is hate.


Public health officials maintain that getting vaccinated against COVID-19 is the safest and most effective way to protect yourself and others from the respiratory disease. Head to the CDC’s website for information about the vaccines and where to get one in your state.

