Miles Teller Addresses COVID Anti-Vax Rumors

Some context: Miles became the subject of anti-vax speculation back in September, when the Daily Mail published an article suggesting he resisted public health recommendations to get vaccinated and subsequently tested positive for COVID-19 while filming a miniseries called The Offer.
Miles hasn’t publicly acknowledged the anti-vax chatter until now. His appearance in Taylor Swift’s music video for “I Bet You Think About Me” — which marked Blake Lively’s directorial debut and came alongside the artist’s newly released version of Red — revamped online discussions about his immunization status yesterday, prompting him to respond to fans’ concerns on Twitter.
Anyway, Miles has confirmed he isn’t an anti-vaxxer, and said he received his COVID-19 vaccine “a while” ago.
“Hey guys, I don’t usually feel the need to address rumors on here but I am vaccinated and have been for a while,” he tweeted.
“The only thing I’m anti is hate.”
Public health officials maintain that getting vaccinated against COVID-19 is the safest and most effective way to protect yourself and others from the respiratory disease. Head to the CDC’s website for information about the vaccines and where to get one in your state.