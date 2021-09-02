Milan Rouge Says She’s “Creating Generational Wealth” After Purchasing Three Properties

Milan Rouge has multiple new reasons to celebrate this week! The fashion designer took to Instagram to let fans see her recent win. According to an Instagram post from her official account, she has purchased three, mixed-use commercial properties. Though she didn’t reveal what they’ll be used for, Milan did post footage of the signing and location visits along with an inspirational message.

“Im from da Bottom (west Philly) statistics show that I’m not suppose to be to successful,” Milan wrote in her caption. “But f** statistics!! We’re changing the narrative. The bottom may be where you start but it doesn’t have to be where you stay.”

In her first post about the accomplishment, Milan shared two photos saying it was her “first in-person signing for [her] investment properties” because of the pandemic. Her son Czar, whom she shares with rapper Meek Mill, is snuggled in his mama’s arms.

In a second post, Milan shared a video walking into one of the properties. Czar is asleep on her shoulder, but she expressed the importance of having him there.

“Listen we creating generational wealth over here right baby,” Milan said. “I made sure I bring him with me so he can see this, even though he sleep, he’s here, the presence.”

Early Wednesday, she made an additional post combining reveals of all three spaces. She also said that each property is a duplex. Check out the first look below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom)

Milan described herself as a hustler who’s “been surrounded by hustlers [her] whole life.” She explained that unlike those around her who hustled illegally, she started a business called Milano Di Rouge in 2012. Since then, she’s used her platform to “show the struggles and the beauty of running a business and building a brand.”

Milano said her son was her inspiration behind taking real estate investing seriously. She followed up by purchasing a mixed-use commercial building, a personal home and investment properties for her mother and sister. Earlier this year, she also gifted Czar a single-family investment property for his first birthday.

Want updates directly in your text inbox? Hit us up at 917-722-8057 or click here to join!

The post Milan Rouge Says She’s “Creating Generational Wealth” After Purchasing Three Properties appeared first on The Shade Room.