Milan Photo – Hollywood Life

Lourdes Leon looked SO much like her mother Madonna as she sashayed down the runway at Milan Fashion Week!

Lourdes Leon, 24, is becoming a fixture at fashion week. Madonna‘s daughter turned heads in a super slinky silver dress as she strutted down the runway at Milan Fashion Week on Friday, Sept. 24 for the Versace show. The midi-length garment featured a plunge with cutouts for a flirty vibe, which were styled with an on-trend strappy black sandal.

She looked so confident on the catwalk, absolutely owning the unique makeup and ’90s inspired hairdo. Lourdes’ hair was straightened with her bangs pinned back, allowing her neon eye shadow to dazzle. The bright green hue appeared to go right up to her full, dark brows. Her lips were kept neutral with a glossy finish that plumped up her pout.

The 24-year-old arrived at the show alongside boyfriend Jonathan Puglia, who she packed on some PDA with outside the venue. The two looked so in love as they shared a snuggle, later locking lips ahead of her big appearance. The model and her beau also enjoyed a romantic walk around Milan, which is filled with postcard worthy architecture and history.

Lourdes, who Madonna shares with fitness expert and actor Carlos Leon, has been a fixture on runways for several seasons. She made her runway debut at New York Fashion Week back in 2018 after appearing in Gypsy Sport’s Spring 2019 show. A year later, she popped up at the Miami Art Basel for an orgy-inspired performance show, and most recently, was handpicked by Rihanna for her third Savage X Fenty special on Amazon.

Beyond the runway, she also hit a major career milestone in September after covering Vogue with Bella Hadid, Precious Lee, Kaia Gerber, Anok Yai, Ariel Nicholson, Sherry Shi and Yumi Nu. She once again stunned in a silver dress — this time a mini style — as she candidly appeared in conversation with the other young women. The theme of the cover was “In Real Life: The Models Who Make The Moment.” Notably, Lourdes — who goes by Lola — also appeared on a Vogue cover with her mom Madonna when she was just eight years old.