Mike Paciello joins AbleDocs as Vice President, United States

“This is an incredible moment in AbleDocs’ history when we are able to bring Mike Paciello into our team and help us continue our unparalleled growth into the United States,” said Adam Spencer, AbleDocs CEO. “It’s an honour and a privilege to work directly with Mike after working alongside each other for over a decade.”

TORONTO — AbleDocs Inc. is excited to announce that accessibility pioneer Mike Paciello is joining their ranks as their new Vice President for the United States.

Article content

Paciello, the founder and CEO of The Paciello Group and WebABLE, brings to the table an unsurpassed wealth of knowledge in the field of digital accessibility. In his new role, he will help shape and position AbleDocs within the U.S. market, while also playing an integral role in the company’s web accessibility offerings.

“I’m very excited to be joining the AbleDocs team,” said Paciello. “This is an organization that embraces inclusion — they operate with a people-first mindset and promote pervasive accessibility. Life always comes full circle; I started my career as a technical writer researching solutions to make print documentation accessible for people with sight loss. Thirty-five years later, I’m back at it again, with a world-class organization, AbleDocs! But this time around we’re digital accessibility – making the entire information and communication lifecycle, documentation, and the web – accessible, inclusive, and usable to people with disabilities. It doesn’t get any better than that!”

Paciello served as co-chair of the United States Federal Access Board’s Telecommunications and Electronic and Information Technology Advisory Committee (TEITAC). He co-founded the International Committee for Accessible Document Design (ICADD) and was recognized by President Bill Clinton for his contribution to the W3C Web Accessibility Initiative (WAI). He was the recipient of the 2016 Knowbility Lifetime Achievement and the 2020 ICT Accessibility Testing Symposium Social Impact awards.

About AbleDocs

AbleDocs has become a world leader in digital accessibility. With offices in Australia, Canada, Denmark, Germany, Israel, Kuwait, Switzerland, United Kingdom, and the United States, AbleDocs offers products and services that help to ensure high volume document accessibility compliance, testing, training, and web compliance.

AbleDocs is the only company to guarantee the compliance of every file they produce with a $10,000,000 liability guarantee. Offerings include ADService, ADScan, ADStream, ADLegacy, ADTraining, ADWeb, axesWord and axesPDF.

For more information, visit abledocs.com.

For media inquiries, please contact mediainquiries@abledocs.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211001005695/en/

Contacts

Matisse Hamel-Nelis

mediainquiries@abledocs.com

#distro