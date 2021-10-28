Mike Flanagan Would Love To ‘Revisit’ Someday – Hollywood Life

Mike Flanagan isn’t closing the door on another season of ‘The Haunting’ down the road. HL spoke EXCLUSIVELY with the horror genius about a ‘Haunting’ season 3, the impact of ‘Midnight Mass,’ and his next project.

There’s no denying that Mike Flanagan is the new king of TV horror. The mastermind behind Midnight Mass, The Haunting of Hill House, and The Haunting of Bly Manor has consistently wowed audiences with his projects. His Haunting anthology series has become a fan-favorite amongst viewers, and fans have been wondering if there will ever be a Haunting season 3.

“I will never say never on that,” Mike told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY at the Saturn Awards on October 26. “Right now, it doesn’t look likely in the immediate future. We just have too many other things to get through. But The Haunting has a real profound place in my heart. And I would love to revisit that world when the time is right. So I’ll never say we won’t do it but at the moment I don’t know when that is.”

Mike’s latest series, Midnight Mass, recently debuted on Netflix to rave reviews. Many have said Midnight Mass is the best television show of 2021. “That show is the one that’s the most important to me of anything I’ve gotten to work on,” the creator said about the response to the show. “It’s been the best production experience, best cast experience I’ve ever had. So it’s more rewarding to me than anything else that I’ve ever gotten to be a part of, to see that it’s connecting with people and that they’re finding the show is incredibly, incredibly moving.”

Mike is currently working on The Midnight Club, a new horror series for Netflix. His next project will be a limited series based on Edgar Allan Poe’s The Fall of the House of Usher. The creator revealed why he chose to bring this story to life on television.

“I’ve had a desire to tackle Poe for a lot of years, and I don’t think we really knew how to do it until we came out of both The Hauntings and both the Midnights. It suddenly kind of felt like I understood what we could do with it,” he said.