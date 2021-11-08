Mike Fisher Defends Aaron Rodgers’ Decision To Go Unvaccinated – Hollywood Life

With everyone from Terry Bradshaw to Joy Behar blasting Aaron Rodgers for not getting the COVID-19 vaccine, ex-NHL star – and Carrie Underwood’s beau – Mike Fisher defended Aaron’s ‘medical freedom.’

“I stand with [Aaron Rodgers],” Mike Fisher posted to Instagram on Aug. 6, after Aaron, 37, tested positive for COVID-19. The Green Bay Packers quarterback has faced a barrage of criticism and ridicule for his decision not to get vaccinated (and for blaming the “woke mob” for attacking him for it.) Mike, 41, decided to throw his support behind Rodgers by saying he also believes in “the freedom to choose what we put in our bodies and the freedom of conscience.”

Carrie Underwood’s husband goes on to claim “the science clearly shows the vaccinated spread covid at basically the same rate as the unvaccinated,” without citing any source. Craig Spencer, an emergency-medicine physician and director of global health in emergency medicine at New York Presbyterian / Columbia University Medical Center, disputed this in The Atlantic in September, citing “recent data from New York City that show that more than 96 percent of cases are among the unvaccinated. Only 0.33 percent of fully vaccinated New Yorkers have been diagnosed with COVID-19.” While vaccines are not perfect, Spencer noted that “vaccinated people are not as likely to spread the coronavirus as the unvaccinated.” Data shows that “the unvaccinated are responsible for the overwhelming majority of transmission.”

The former Nashville Predators player claimed that the NHL, NFL, and “other leagues” are “ignoring the science and choosing to coerce and punish unvaccinated players with these restrictions. If they really cared about people’s health, they would have daily testing for all.” The NFL and NFL Players Association agreed before the 2021-22 season to weekly testing for vaccinated players, and players “with vulnerable cohabitants can elect to undergo daily testing.” Unvaccinated and partially vaccinated players “will continue to test every day, including off days,” per NFL.com. The NHL’s COVID-19 protocols state that unvaccinated players “will be subject to daily testing” throughout the 2021-22 season, “as opposed to testing at least every third day for vaccinated players,” according to ESPN.

“But these past 2 years has clearly shown us that this is not about our health, it’s about control over our lives,” continued Mike Fisher, who retired from professional hockey for the second time in 2018. “I won’t stand for that. It’s time to fight for our medical freedom, and I feel for those that have been fired for choosing medical freedom. People losing their jobs over a medical choice is un-American and unacceptable. We need to stand up now before it’s too late!! #medicalfreedom #istandwithaaronrodgers.”

Shailene Woodley, 29, is also supporting her fiancé. “The one person that has his back is his fiancé, who has been known to have her own unique ways of seeking health alternatives,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife, noting that Shailene once told David Letterman that she ingests clay as part of a detoxification diet. “Clay binds to other materials in your body and helps your body excrete those materials that aren’t necessarily the best for you,” she said, per The Guardian.

One person not backing Aaron is Terry Bradshaw. Let me give Aaron Rodgers some advice,” he said during FOX’s NFL coverage on Sunday (Nov. 7). “It’d been nice if he’d… learned how to be honest. Learn not to lie. Because that’s what you did, Aaron, you lied to everyone. We are a divided nation politically, and we are a divided nation on the COVID-19, whether [or] not to take the vaccine. Unfortunately, we’ve got players that only think about themselves, and I’m extremely disappointed in Aaron Rodgers.”