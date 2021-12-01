Miguel & Nazanin Mandi Reunite 2 Months After Split In New IG Story – Hollywood Life

Two months after Miguel and Nazanin Mandi ended their seventeen-year relationship, the two reunited after she had eye surgery, and many fans hoped that they were giving their love another shot.

“Just finished Lasik,” Nazanin Mandi posted to her Instagram Story on Tuesday (Nov. 30), along with a shot of the work done by Dr. Ehsan Sadri. Though Nazanin, 35, said that it “didn’t hurt at all” and she “felt so safe the entire time,” she still had to wear an eye patch afterward. Thankfully – and perhaps, surprisingly – she didn’t have to recover alone. In a follow-up IG story, Nazanin posed alongside Miguel, reuniting with her ex two months after they called it quits. “He has Lasik sympathy pains for me lol,” she captioned the clip.

“[He] couldn’t have me be the only one wearing an eye patch,” Nazanin added. In the soundless IG Story, she and Miguel, 36, laughed as they fidgeted with their patches. Miguel opted for the traditional black patch, while Nazanin sported a chic animal print patch. The sight of them both looking like Pirates of the Caribbean extras left them both laughing – and this reunion left many fans wondering if they were back on.

“I hope Miguel and Nazanin work things out. I loved them,” one fan tweeted after seeing news of the reunion. “So miguel and nazanin back or ????” asked another. “Seeing Miguel and Nazanin together made me feel good,” tweeted another fan, while one said the two “just need to make up. They’re so cute together. Also, I might be a little too invested in this celebrity couple.” Many took this clip as proof that they’ve decided to make up after the breakup and that their love was back on.

Miguel and Nazanin announced that after nearly two decades together, they were calling it quits. “After 17 years together, Miguel and Nazanin Mandi have decided to separate and have been for some time now,” the couple said in a joint statement. “The couple both wish each other well.” Miguel and Nazanin first began dating in 2005. In 2016, they decided to take the plunge and get engaged. Two years later, they tied the knot at the Hummingbird Nest Ranch in Simi Valley, California.

“I’ve come so far as a man and I’m just starting to feel solid where I can be like, ‘You know what? I think I can hold this down legitimately.’ I think now people throw things around like marriage,” Miguel told Hot 97 in 2015, per People. “I just wasn’t raised like that. “I just follow my instincts. I think she’s learned that and she’s had to adjust and had to learn and also embrace. And I love her more for that.”