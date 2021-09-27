Miguel & Nazanin Mandi Call It Quits After 17 Years Together

Miguel and his wife Nazanin Mandi have decided to go their separate ways after being together for 17 years. A rep for the now-former couple confirmed the news to People.

The rep said, “After 17 years together, Miguel and Nazanin Mandi have decided to separate and have been for some time now. The couple both wish each other well.”

Miguel and Nazanin dated for 10 years before getting engaged in 2016, and they tied the knot back in November 2018. The cause behind their breakup was not revealed. However, over the years, fans have watched as the couple blossomed through their ups and downs.

Earlier this month, Miguel shared a throwback photo of Nazanin as he wished her a happy birthday and said, “happy birthday to the most beautiful woman inside and out @nazaninmandi. Play more than words by extreme.”

Last year, he commemorated their 2-year-wedding anniversary and said, “To deeper laughs, deeper understanding and deeper love one day at a time. Cheers to us and all our dreams because together all things are within reach. I’m 2 years happier today my baby, I love you @nazaninmandi.”

Nazanin previously spoke with People about their time together earlier on in the pandemic and at the time she said, “We were used to being around each other a lot, but then we were also used to traveling a lot. So keeping the spark alive was definitely something we had to stay on because when you’re in different cities, it’s automatic to feel excitement [when you see each other again].”

