Migration from Haiti a ‘very significant’ issue for U.S. and Mexico, U.S. ambassador says By Reuters

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – The U.S. ambassador to Mexico, Ken Salazar, on Saturday called migration from Haiti a “very significant” issue for both the United States and Mexico, adding that the solution has to be led by both countries.
Salazar’s comments at a news conference come a day after U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on a visit aimed at patching up frayed ties.
