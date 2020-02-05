Migrants from South Asia arrested for rescue, abused in northern Macedonia | News

%MINIFYHTML964e952a9ebe6f16f0b13f15f0218ad611% %MINIFYHTML964e952a9ebe6f16f0b13f15f0218ad612%

Criminal charges have been filed against three Pakistanis and one Macedonian citizen. for allegedly "imprisoning,quot; a group of migrants and keeping them in rescue in the north of Macedonia.

The defendants are believed to have behaved in a "particularly degrading and cruel,quot; way with a group of 12 migrants, including two children, from India, Afghanistan and Pakistan, prosecutors said.

Plus:

%MINIFYHTML964e952a9ebe6f16f0b13f15f0218ad613% %MINIFYHTML964e952a9ebe6f16f0b13f15f0218ad614%

They had arrested the group for two weeks in October, prosecutors added.

%MINIFYHTML964e952a9ebe6f16f0b13f15f0218ad615% %MINIFYHTML964e952a9ebe6f16f0b13f15f0218ad616%

According to reports, the victims were held against their will in a house of one of the defendants, with the windows sealed with black bags.

The detainees could not distinguish the day of the night and lost track of time, according to a statement from the prosecution.

They received one meal a day.

"When the migrants wanted to leave, the accused Pakistanis intended to extract additional money, degrading and cruelly beating them with a hose in their bodies, then stabbing them in the back and threatening to kill them," the statement said.

It is alleged that one of the defendants recorded the abuse on his phone, using the videos to extort the relatives of the victims in Western Europe.

If the payment was not delivered within the established deadlines, the victims would be beaten.

The case was reported to the Serbian police by friends of the victims, which led to a search operation conducted by the Macedonian police, which led to its discovery.

Criminal charges were filed against the suspects in Mon day.