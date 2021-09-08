Midnight Mass Just Released A Trailer And It’s So Good

Kate Siegel, Rahul Kohli, Henry Thomas, and so many more are in this show.
Created by Mike Flanagan, the mind behind The Haunting of Hill House and Bly Manor, this new series follows a small, isolated island community called Crockett Island.
Midnight Mass kicks off when a disgraced young man named Riley returns to town at the same time as a charismatic priest. Soon, the existing divisions within the town are amplified as unexplained and seemingly miraculous events begin to occur.
And, if you’re a Mike Flanagan fan like me, you might recall that Crockett Island and Midnight Mass were featured in his movies Hush and Gerald’s Game.
Not only do we get a glimpse at Crockett Island, but we also see the incredible cast that will bring this story to life.
First, Kate Siegel, who you probably know as Theo from Hill House, Viola from Bly Manor, and/or Maddie from Hush, stars as Erin Greene.
Then, we’ve got Henry Thomas, Annabeth Gish, Rahul Kohli, Robert Longstreet, and Samantha Sloyan starring as residents of Crockett Island, thus making this show filled to the brim with Hill House and Bly Manor fan-favorites.
And we’ve got some newcomers to the Mike Flanagan cinematic universe, including Zach Gilford and Hamish Linklater, who play Riley and the priest respectively.
It looks like we are in for one spooky ride, and I’m just so excited to be able to flail about this show soon.
