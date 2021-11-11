Midland Industries Acquires Century Brass

John Gerber, CEO of Midland, said, “The acquisition of Century Brass strengthens our team and product offering while expanding our customer base and footprint in the plumbing wholesale space. We welcome Terry Klein and his team to the Midland family and look forward to learning from their years of history and deep product knowledge, enabling us to continue providing our customers a distinct advantage in the marketplace.”

ROSEMONT, Ill. — Midland Industries (“Midland”), a portfolio company of Wynnchurch Capital, L.P. (“Wynnchurch”), announced the acquisition of Century Brass Products (“Century Brass” or the ​“Company”). Century Brass is a leading distributor of primarily machined brass fittings and valves to the plumbing industry across the United States.

Article content

“We are excited to be part of the Midland family,” said Terry Klein, Vice President of Century Brass. “We’re thrilled to leverage the technology and product offering to our customers, and to utilize the connected network of inventory across the United States.”

About Century Brass Products:

Century Brass Products, headquartered in Long Island, New York, is a leading distributor of primarily machined brass fittings and valves to the plumbing industry across the United States. The Company also distributes power electrical cords and stainless-steel braided hoses.

About Midland Industries:

Midland Industries, headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri, is the new manufacturing and distribution platform brand representing recently consolidated companies including Anderson Metals, Midland Metal Mfg, Buchanan Rubber Ltd., Mid-America Fittings, Stainless Adapters Inc., and Champion Brass. With over 40,000 SKUs comprising fittings, valves, hose, and related products, the company distributes to general industrial, hose, fluid power, plumbing, oil and gas, water works, irrigation, truck and trailer, power transmission, and other end-markets. For more information, please visit: https://midlandindustries.com.

About Wynnchurch Capital:

Wynnchurch Capital, L.P., headquartered in the Chicago suburb of Rosemont, Illinois, with offices in California, New York, and an affiliate in Canada, was founded in 1999, and is a leading middle-market private equity investment firm. Wynnchurch’s strategy is to partner with middle market companies in the United States and Canada that possess the potential for substantial growth and profit improvement. Wynnchurch Capital manages a number of private equity funds with $4.2 billion of committed capital under management and specializes in recapitalizations, growth capital, management buyouts, corporate carve-outs and restructurings. For more information, please visit: https://www.wynnchurch.com .

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211111005310/en/

Contacts

Chris O’Brien

Managing Partner

cobrien@wynnchurch.com

847-604-6108

Greg Gleason

Managing Partner

ggleason@wynnchurch.com

847-604-6121

Paul Ciolino

Partner

pciolino@wynnchurch.com

630-853-8458

Carl Howe

Principal

chowe@wynnchurch.com

847-604-6116

#distro