Middle Eastern Borrowers Are on Track to Raise Record Loan Sums

By Jacqueline Poh

(Bloomberg) —

Companies from the Middle East and North Africa region look poised to raise record sums from loans as progress with vaccination and partial reopening of tourism spurs investment.

The United Arab Emirates is among countries that have been easing travel restrictions while Saudi Arabia has been rising in Bloomberg’s latest Covid resilience rankings.

Firms from the region have borrowed $103 billion of loans so far this year, already surpassing the $90 billion sought in the whole of 2020. With the jump in oil prices also providing an economic boost, loan arrangers see a good chance that volumes will at least match the $125 billion record for the region seen in 2018.