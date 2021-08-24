Home Business MicroStrategy splashes $177M on Bitcoin, now holds almost 109,000 BTC By Cointelegraph

MicroStrategy has once again purchased more (BTC), with the company adding 3,907 BTC to its holdings.

According to a Form 8-K filing with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission published on Tuesday, the business intelligence upped its Bitcoin holdings by 3,907 BTC between July 1 and Monday, Aug. 23.