MicroStrategy Purchased Bitcoins Once Again — 3,907 BTC for $177 Million By CoinQuora

- Michael Saylor tweets that MicroStrategy bought more .
- MicroStrategy just bought an additional 3,907 Bitcoin at the price of $177 million.
- The firm now holds a total of 108,992 Bitcoins.
Founder and CEO of MicroStrategy, Michael Saylor made a recent tweet on Twitter (NYSE:) saying that the company has bought an additional 3,907 Bitcoins. This purchase cost them $177 million in cash. That makes it about an average price of $45,294 in cash per Bitcoin.
MicroStrategy has purchased an additional 3,907 bitcoins for ~$177 million in cash at an average price of ~$45,294 per #bitcoin. As of 8/23/21 we #hodl ~108,992 bitcoins acquired for ~$2.918 billion at an average price of ~$26,769 per bitcoin.
