MicroStrategy Issues a Response to FASB’s 2021 ‘Invitation to Comment’ By CoinQuora

MicroStrategy Issues a Response to FASB’s 2021 ‘Invitation to Comment’



In June 2021, the FASB published an ‘Invitation to Comment’ in hopes to get feedback from its future standard-setting agenda.

One of those who replied is MicroStrategy.

In response, MicroStrategy issued a 6-page letter telling the FASB to “take action on the accounting for digital assets.”

According to FASB, ITC’s agenda consultation process intends to complement — not replace — the FASB’s formal agenda request process. More so, the feedback will help the FASB in making decisions regarding the potential changes on its agenda. Also, the FASB says this is essential for ensuring that it will continue to achieve standard-setting projects.

In detail, the FASB encourages other stakeholders to submit more agenda requests. Read the invitation

