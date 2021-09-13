Home Business MicroStrategy doles out $240M on additional Bitcoin purchase By Cointelegraph

MicroStrategy doles out $240M on additional Bitcoin purchase

Business intelligence outfit and corporate (BTC) whale MicroStrategy has increased its BTC ownership with the additional purchase announced on Monday.

MicroStrategy CEO Michael Saylor announced the purchase of 5,050 BTC for about $242.9 million at an average of $48,099 per coin.