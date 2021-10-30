MicroStrategy added 9K BTC last quarter, its stash is now worth $7 billion By Cointelegraph

By Matilda Colman
MicroStrategy added almost 9,000 (BTC) to its holdings in Q3, bringing its total BTC stash to a valuation of around $7 billion.

The company highlighted the purchase of 8,957 BTC in its Q3 report on Wednesday, with the firm’s perma-bull CEO, Michael Saylor, stating that there is more BTC accumulation to come: