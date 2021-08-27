Home Business Microsoft wins US patent for ‘ledger-independent token service’ By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
3

American tech giant Microsoft (NASDAQ:) has won a blockchain-related patent for techniques for implementing a cross-chain token management system.

The United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) granted the patent to Microsoft’s subsidiary, Microsoft Technology Licensing, on Tuesday.