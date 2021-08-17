Microsoft Turns to Ethereum for Piracy Concerns By CoinQuora

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

© Reuters Microsoft Turns to Ethereum for Piracy Concerns

Microsoft (NASDAQ:) is taking its anti-piracy concerns very seriously and turning to blockchain tech for help.

The company’s research department has released a research paper suggesting this.

It will enable backtracking of pirated content and have incentive-reducing safeguards. Microsoft is taking its anti-piracy measures to the next level, and blockchain technology seems to be the key. The leading developer’s research team has released a new paper about this. The paper contains contributions from researchers from Alibaba (NYSE:) and Carnegie Mellon University. It studies a blockchain-based incentive system to push anti-piracy campaigns. Titled Argus: A Fully Transparent Incentive System for Anti-Piracy Campaigns, the study suggests that Microsoft rely on blockchain’s transparency aspect. Since they will build it on the blockchain, Argus will provid… Continue reading on CoinQuora