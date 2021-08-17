Microsoft Turns to Ethereum for Piracy Concerns By CoinQuora

  • Microsoft (NASDAQ:) is taking its anti-piracy concerns very seriously and turning to blockchain tech for help.
  • The company’s research department has released a research paper suggesting this.
  • It will enable backtracking of pirated content and have incentive-reducing safeguards.

Microsoft is taking its anti-piracy measures to the next level, and blockchain technology seems to be the key. The leading developer’s research team has released a new paper about this.

The paper contains contributions from researchers from Alibaba (NYSE:) and Carnegie Mellon University. It studies a blockchain-based incentive system to push anti-piracy campaigns. Titled Argus: A Fully Transparent Incentive System for Anti-Piracy Campaigns, the study suggests that Microsoft rely on blockchain’s transparency aspect. Since they will build it on the blockchain, Argus will provid…

