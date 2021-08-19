Microsoft to raise prices as much as 20% for some flagship products

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Article content Microsoft Corp on Thursday said it will raise prices as much as 20% for a bundle of software called Microsoft 365 that includes popular apps like Teams and Outlook. The increases will take effect within six months, Microsoft said in a blog post https://bit.ly/3k6RSg7 announcing the change. The Microsoft 365 suite is the cornerstone of the company’s productivity and business process segment, which had sales of $53.9 billion in its most recent fiscal year, about a third of Microsoft’s overall $168 billion in sales.