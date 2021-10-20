Microsoft Shares Hit New Highs after Price Targets Raised By Investing.com

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
2
© Reuters.

By Sam Boughedda

Investing.com — Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:) shares hit a new all-time high of $309.70 during the Wednesday session after its price target was raised at both Jefferies and Wedbush.

Microsoft’s stock price rose after opening up the session at $308.35 before sliding around 0.3% to around the $307.26 mark.

Earlier in the day, Jefferies analyst Brent Thill increased the firm’s price target on Microsoft shares to $375 from $345, keeping a buy rating. In a research note to investors, Thill said Microsoft has been a “significant outperformer” for the year-to-date. In addition, he believes the 18% year-over-year sales growth prediction for fiscal Q2 is “attainable” but cautions that comparisons become “progressively tougher” into fiscal 2022. 

Meanwhile, Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives boosted Microsoft’s price target to $375 from $350 and maintained an outperform rating on the stock ahead of the company’s quarterly earnings report next week.

Ives’ look at Microsoft in the September quarter has indicated incremental strength once again, showing that the Azure cloud growth story is moving into the next phase in Redmond, Washington. The analyst declared that the company will release another “Picasso-like masterpiece quarter with numbers” that will comfortably beat Wall Street expectations.

 

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR