Microsoft says Russian group has targeted hundreds of U.S. networks By Reuters

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The Russian-based agency behind last year’s massive SolarWinds cyberattack has targeted hundreds more companies and organizations in its latest wave of attacks on U.S.-based computer systems, Microsoft (NASDAQ:) said in a blog post.
Microsoft, in its post dated Oct. 24, said Nobelium’s latest wave targeted “resellers and other technology service providers” of cloud services. Those attacks were part of a broader campaign over the summer, Microsoft said, adding it had notified 609 customers between July 1 and Oct. 19 that they had been attacked.
