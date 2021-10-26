Microsoft Results Beat in Q1 as Momentum in Cloud Revenue Continues By Investing.com

© Reuters. Microsoft Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q1



By Yasin Ebrahim

Investing.com – Microsoft (NASDAQ:) reported Tuesday first quarter results that beat analysts’ forecasts as its cloud business continued to flourish underpinned by the rapid pace of digital transformation.

Microsoft shares gained 1.20% in after-hours trade following the report.

Microsoft announced earnings per share of $2.27 on revenue of $45.32B. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of $2.07 on revenue of $43.93B.

Revenue in productivity and business processes was up 22% to $15.0B, driven by jump in consumer and commercial products, while LinkedIn revenue increased 42%.

The intelligent cloud business, which includes cloud business Azure, grew 31% to $17.0B.

The company said Azure grew 50% in the quarter, compared with estimates for 46%.

Revenue in more personal computing was up 12% to $13.3 billion