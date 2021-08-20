Microsoft invests $5 mln in SoftBank-backed Oyo

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Article content BENGALURU — Microsoft Corp has invested $5 million in SoftBank-backed Oyo, according to a regulatory filing, ahead of the Indian hotel chain’s plan to go public. Oravel Stays Pvt Ltd (Oyo) approved on July 16 the issue of equity shares and convertible cumulative preference shares amounting to rupee equivalent of $5 million to Microsoft in a private placement, according to a filing by Oyo with the Registrar of Companies. Last month, a source familiar with the matter had told Reuters that Microsoft was in advanced talks to invest in Oyo at a $9 billion valuation.