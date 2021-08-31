Microsoft Gains as It Sets October 5 for Windows 11 Rollout By Investing.com

© Reuters.



By Dhirendra Tripathi

Investing.com – Microsoft stock (NASDAQ:) traded 0.2% higher Tuesday as the company set October 5 as the date when it will begin to offer its customers free upgrades to Windows 11, the latest version of its operating system.

“On this day, the free upgrade to Windows 11 will begin rolling out to eligible Windows 10 PCs and PCs that come pre-loaded with Windows 11 will start to become available for purchase,” Windows marketing general manager Aaron Woodman wrote in a blog post on the company’s website.

Woodman said the company expects all eligible devices to be offered the free upgrade to Windows 11 by mid-2022.

The current version, Windows 10, was released in 2015 and is the most popular OS in the world, installed on 1.3 billion devices.

Woodman pointed to a variety of Windows 10 PCs that people can buy now and upgrade to Windows 11 later. This includes Dell’s XPS 13, the HP (NYSE:) Spectre x360, Samsung (KS:) Galaxy Book Pro and Galaxy Book Pro 360 and Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Pro, as well as Microsoft’s own Surface Pro 7.