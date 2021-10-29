Microsoft Announces Acquisition of Moderation Company Two Hat By Investing.com

© Reuters.



By Sam Boughedda

Investing.com — Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:) said Friday it has acquired content moderation provider Two Hat.

Two Hat’s technology has been used in Microsoft’s Xbox, Minecraft and MSN communities to help keep harmful content off of the platforms.

“For the past few years, Microsoft and Two Hat have worked together to implement proactive moderation technology into gaming and non-gaming experiences to detect and remove harmful content before it ever reaches members of our communities,” said Dave McCarthy, corporate vice president, Xbox Product Services.

Microsoft said the acquisition will accelerate its first-party content moderation solutions across gaming and within a wide range of Microsoft consumer services.

Two Hat said it is “thrilled” at the news in a statement released on its blog.

Microsoft shares rose 1.35% on Friday, continuing their climb following Tuesday’s earnings report. Today’s rise means it has surpassed Apple’s market cap to become the world’s most valuable company.