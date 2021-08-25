Michigan Tobacco Chain of 147 Stores Places TAAT™ in All Locations Within Weeks of Making Initial Purchase Order

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

LAS VEGAS and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — TAAT™ GLOBAL ALTERNATIVES INC. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQX: TOBAF) (FRANKFURT: 2TP) (the “Company” or “TAAT™”) is pleased to announce that an operator of a Michigan tobacco store chain, with whom the Company began a dialogue at a recent trade show, placed an initial purchase order of TAAT™ on July 22, 2021 and has confirmed a 100% placement rate of TAAT™ in its 147 points of sale across the state of Michigan. With hundreds of TAAT™ retailers in Ohio in addition to a growing footprint in the greater Chicago area of Illinois, the addition of these Michigan stores further strengthens the presence of TAAT™ in the Great Lakes region of the United States.

In a press release dated August 17, 2021 , the Company announced that it added distribution of TAAT™ in seven new U.S. states in just a two-month period, demonstrating strong growth of TAAT™ in the United States while simultaneously preparing for its first international launches following a CAD $1,075,000 purchase order from its U.K. and Ireland wholesaler announced in an August 20, 2021 press release. Although TAAT™ is now sold in the convenience outlets of several gas stations under national and global banners, this is the Company’s first chain-wide placement with a retailer who has 100 or more stores. A full listing of all TAAT™ points of sale in the United States can be seen on the TryTAAT store locator: https://trytaat.com/pages/sca-store-locator

After a Michigan tobacco retailer with 147 stores added TAAT™ to all of its locations, the Company now has several points of sale across states in the Great Lakes region to include Ohio and Illinois. TAAT™ is also being commercialized in the southeastern United States and will soon be launching in the United Kingdom and Ireland.

With a population of nearly ten million, smokers aged 21+ in Michigan pay an average of USD $7.67 per pack of tobacco cigarettes, which is higher than the national average retail price per pack1. By introducing TAAT™ to Michigan through an established tobacco retailer with a statewide presence, the Company is able to benefit from greater visibility into performance metrics such as reorder rates by region. Stores carrying TAAT™ in Michigan currently include locations in the Upper Peninsula area, where the percentage of adults who smoke cigarettes has historically been higher than the overall state average2.

TAAT™ Chief Executive Officer Setti Coscarella commented, “Retail chains are an important element of distribution strategies in the tobacco category for a number of reasons. It’s not just about the number of stores your product line can get into, it’s also because a chain’s management can efficiently facilitate in-store merchandising standards and activation tactics. When a smoker aged 21+ walks into a tobacco shop, they tend to already know which brand of tobacco cigarettes they want to buy. Our objective is to prompt them to buy TAAT™ instead, though this conversion is something that occurs at the store level in a matter of seconds, and must be planned out meticulously in order to be successful. Although we have been effective in creating in-store activation protocols for independent tobacco retailers, this tends to be much easier to do with chain retailers who already have the infrastructure to institute and supervise these types of procedures in each of their stores. We are pleased to have made such a rapid entry into the state of Michigan, where we are aiming to make TAAT™ well-known as a better alternative to tobacco cigarettes.”

About TAAT™ Global Alternatives Inc.

The Company has developed TAAT™, which is a tobacco-free and nicotine-free alternative to traditional cigarettes offered in “Original”, “Smooth”, and “Menthol” varieties. TAAT™’s base material is Beyond Tobacco™, a proprietary blend which undergoes a patent-pending refinement technique causing its scent and taste to resemble tobacco. Under executive leadership with “Big Tobacco” pedigree, TAAT™ was launched first in the United States in Q4 2020 as the Company seeks to position itself in the $814 billion1 global tobacco industry.

