Michigan School District Decides To Cancel All Halloween & Valentine’s Day Activities In Order To Not Hurt The Feelings Of Children Whose Parents Don’t Want Them To Participate

#Roommates, Halloween and Valentine’s Day are known to be two of the most fun days for children in school, but one school district in Detroit, Michigan feels differently and has taken a bold step to prove its point. According to reports, East Lansing Public Schools in Michigan has decided to permanently cancel all Halloween and Valentine’s Day festivities to spare certain children from being hurt emotionally.

@NYPost reports, Michigan’s East Lansing Public Schools just made a decision that is likely to disappoint many kids in an effort to apparently protect others. In a recent announcement, the school district has decided to permanently cancel all Halloween and Valentine’s Day activities due to concerns over hurting the feelings of children whose families don’t want them to participate. The decision was also based on concerns of being “inclusive” and “equitable” to all students. Administrators detailed the cancellation in a letter to parents. “Each year, along with the fun of Halloween parties and parades, we also have students whose families do not celebrate or feel comfortable with their children participating in Halloween festivities. We have young children who become overwhelmed and sometimes frightened of the costumes and others who come to school with no costume at all,” the letter said.

Similar concerns surround Valentine’s Day as well, with school administrators saying that some families “Do not feel comfortable with the idea of boys and girls exchanging valentines or participating in a celebration that focuses on love. While some students bring valentines to exchange, others do not. In our upper elementary classrooms, the exchange of valentines sometimes leads to classroom drama and teasing.”

Assistant Superintendent Glenn Mitcham said that although Halloween and Valentine’s Day won’t be celebrated at school in the traditional sense, the holidays could still be incorporated into the school curriculum.

That incorporation could include such lessons as measuring a pumpkin to learn about its circumference.

