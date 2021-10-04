Michigan Nurse Charged With Stealing & Selling Vaccine Cards On Facebook

As the conversation about showing proof of the COVID vaccine or negative tests continues, it appears people are using Facebook to run a few schemes.

According to court records, a Michigan nurse has been charged for allegedly stealing and selling vaccination cards.

“According to court records, Bethann Kierczak, 37, was responsible for administering vaccination doses and had access to immunization records at her hospital in Southgate, Michigan,” The Guardian reports.

Kierczak is also charged with stealing “vaccine lot numbers” to make them appear authentic.

“For four months,” Kierczak apparently used Facebook Messenger to sell the vaccine cards for $150-$200 a card.

Kierczak also reportedly offered a commission to those who assisted with selling the vaccine cards.

“On 12 August, Michigan police and the Department of Veterans Affairs notified federal authorities of a tip concerning Kierczak. Further investigation found that Kierczak offered to give a commission for help selling the cards.”

After authorities received a tip, there were claims that the VA nurse would sometimes sell 3 vaccination cards for $1,000.

“Regardless of whether an individual chooses to get vaccinated, we urge everyone to avoid turning to schemes like these to evade vaccination requirements,” said Saima Mohsin, acting US attorney for the eastern district of Michigan.

If convicted, both charges carry a sentence term of 10 years each.

As proof of the vaccine becomes a requirement, authorities have confiscated fake cards.

As previously reported in August, authorities in Memphis intercepted fake COVID vaccine cards that had typos.

According to CNN, authorities seized thousands of counterfeit COVID-19 vaccination cards in Memphis, TN. Heading to New Orleans, it was reported that thousands of cards have been seized this year.

“Every night,” officers are seizing shipments from Shenzhen, China, headed to New Orleans, Louisiana, containing dozens of blank counterfeit vaccination cards,” CBP said.

Roomies, what do you think of people obtaining and selling fake vaccine cards?

