Michelle Williams Says It Took About 12 To 13 Years For Her To Watch The ‘106 & Park’ Performance Where She Fell 

If there was one music program that was must-see television back in the day, it was definitely BET’s 106 & Park. Viewers had the chance to see their favorite celebrities, and also watched their live performances and interviews. However, if there is one moment in the show’s history that is constantly mentioned, it would have to be the Destiny’s Child performance from 2004.

While performing their hit single “Soldier” from their “Destiny Fulfilled” album, Michelle Williams fell on live television, but gracefully got up and continued on with the performance. Years later and folks still talk about the situation and look to hear Michelle reflect on the matter from 106 & Park.

During a recent interview with Larry Reid, the moment was bought up in a joking manner, and Michelle said, “I need people to stop saying ‘she’s so clumsy.’ I fell one time.”

She continued, “That’s like causing PTSD. That’s probably why I ain’t gonna do no music. Ya’ll gonna hear me talk that’s it.”

Michelle continued to acknowledge that was the only time she fell on stage and said it took her about 12 to 13 years to even watch the performance.

During the interview, they talked about her book, whether still has the desire to do music, and more.

TSR STAFF: Jade Ashley @Jade_Ashley94

