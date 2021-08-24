Michelle Rodriguez’s Brown Bikini On A Yacht – Photos – Hollywood Life

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Michelle Rodriguez showed off her incredibly toned figure while vacationing on a yacht & she looked happier than ever.

If there’s one thing for sure about Michelle Rodriguez, 43, it is that she has an insanely toned figure and the actress proved that when she rocked a brown bikini on a yacht. The Fast and Furious star was on a yacht in Italy with Italian TV presenter Raffaella Zardo when she rocked a halterneck brown twisted bikini top with matching low-rise bottoms. You can see the fabulous photos HERE.

Michelle’s rock-hard abs were on full display in her two-piece and she looked super tan and happy as she was pictured smiling and enjoying a drink. Michelle seemed to be having the time of her life as she took a dip in the gorgeous Mediterranean Ocean before getting back on the boat and drying off with a towel.

Not only did Michelle go for a swim, but she did a bunch of other activities including paddle boarding and even yoga onboard the boat. Later on in the day, Michelle donned a rainbow visor that completely covered and protected her face as she soaked up the sun. This isn’t the first time Michelle has rocked a cool, futuristic visor like this, and she actually has the shield in a few different colors and has been spotted wearing it multiple times.

Michelle has been super busy this summer, especially since filming for her upcoming movie, Dungeons & Dragons, began in June. She was spotted filming for the flick in Northern Ireland, where she dressed up as a warrior.