Michelle And Barack Obama’s Cute Anniversary Messages

If my marriage isn’t like this, I don’t want it.

We all know that Michelle and Barack Obama are the literal definition of couple goals.


Well, today is their 29th anniversary! And they shared the sweetest posts about it on Instagram!


“How it started vs. how it’s going,” Michelle wrote, with a picture of them as young lovers and an image of them now, looking beautiful as ever together.

“Happy anniversary, Barack—love you!” she concluded.

In Barack’s Instagram post, he wrote, “Happy anniversary, Miche!”

“Over the past 29 years, I’ve loved watching the world get to know you not just as a daughter of the South Side, but as a mother, lawyer, executive, author, First Lady, and my best friend.”

“I can’t imagine life without you,” he concluded.


Happy anniversary, Barack and Michelle!! May you have many, many more years of dancing ahead of you!

