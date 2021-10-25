Michelin’s third-quarter sales beat expectations By Reuters

PARIS (Reuters) – French tyre maker Michelin (PA:) reported better-than expected third quarter sales on Monday, thanks to sustained demand from truck makers and its specialty businesses.
The group, which makes tyres used in cars, aircraft, bicycles and industrial equipment, said sales totalled 6 billion euros ($6.98 billion) for July to September.
Analysts polled by the company had predicted quarterly sales of 5.80 billion euros.
($1 = 0.8593 euros)
