Michaela Jaé Mj Rodriguez Appreciation Post



Europanewswire / Getty Images



“I just pray that, at a certain point, people get to see the human being,” Michaela Jaé shared with Refinery29. “That people get to see the person who is all types of intersectionalities — Black, Latina, trans, a woman, all things encompassed in one — and not use it as a logline or a subtext title where it’s like, ‘This is what she is and look at what she’s done because she is trans.’”

The actress cited her upcoming role on Loot — an Apple TV+ comedy series costarring Maya Rudolph — where her gender identity is not a focal point as proof of progress: “I do believe Hollywood is seeing me. If I weren’t able to book Loot, I probably would have different words. But now that I’m doing a show where my transness is not highlighted, [I’m optimistic].”