Michaela Jaé Mj Rodriguez Appreciation Post

Sorry to everyone else, but Michaela Jaé invented being an icon.
1.
Her character on Pose, Blanca, is one of the best on TV.
2.
Of course, this is due to Mj’s incredible talent as an actress (and the writing, too).
3.
Because she’s a multi-talented icon, Michaela Jaé also sings, and she released a debut single in June.
4.
And she doesn’t JUST want to be defined by her role on Pose.
5.
The 30-year-old is also a glamorous trendsetter.
6.
Mj makes it a point to always advocate for her community and accurate representation, paving the way for other trans artists of color.
8.
But she’s also quick to disallow labels to define her and refuses to be a token.
9.
She’s been dreaming of being in the limelight as a starlet since she was 5 years old — and, if I do say so myself, she’s gone above and beyond in accomplishing that goal.
10.
She’s beginning to work on her debut album and hopes to collaborate with fellow Black women artists who are ascending in the music ranks.
11.
And finally, she wants to star in a rom-com in the vein of Jennifer Lopez’s 2000s movies.
