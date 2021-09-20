Michaela Coel Makes History At 2021 Emmys

Bradly Lamb
Michaela Coel can do no wrong in my book, and thankfully, the Television Academy agreed with me on Sunday night.


Michaela took home the award for Outstanding Writing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie at the Emmys, for her hit HBO Max show I May Destroy You.


The show, which she wrote in response to surviving a sexual assault, has garnered some high-praise since it’s release.


The actor not only wrote and starred in the series, but also executive produced and co-directed it.


All that hard work paid off, and she was the first Black woman to win in that category.

And like me, everyone is so excited for her history-making win:


One fan put it simply: “I love her.”

The way Michaela Coel told the story of many women who were sexually assaulted through “I may destroy you” and made history by being the first black woman to win an emmy for writing in a Limited Series is everything, I love her.
#Emmys2021


Twitter: @anyaswhoree

Another acknowledged that Michaela was “ready for that moment.”

Michaela Coel!!! She was ready for that moment. History will write itself — she didn’t even need to tell you everything you already know.


Twitter: @CarineUmu

Like all of us, this fan has been “rooting for Michaela Coel” since she came on the scene.

I have been rooting for Michaela Coel since I watched (and was stunned) by her show! I’ve been telling everybody to watch this show and now they will!! Congrats on making history. So well deserved Michaela! 👏🏼👏🏼 #Emmys #michaelacoel


Twitter: @Toby_Says

“I just wrote a little something, for writers, really,” Michaela said in her speech. “Write the tale that scares you, that makes you feel uncertain, that is uncomfortable. I dare you. In a world that entices us to browse through the lives of others to help us determine how we feel about ourselves, and to in turn feel the need to be constantly visible, for visibility these days seems to somehow equate to success. Do not be afraid to disappear, from it, from us, for a while and see what comes to you in the silence.”


She also used her platform to dedicate the award to sexual assault survivors.


“Thank you to Casey Bloys, Amy Gravitt, Piers Wenger, and Various Artists Limited, for two of the best years of my life,” she said. “I dedicate this award to every single survivor of sexual assault. Thank you.”


Michaela wrote the series based on her own story of sexual assault. She opened up to Screen Daily about how she hoped this story would shed a light on this issue.


She shared, “Part of my heart hopes that people who have had experiences that are traumatic watch this and feel less alone.”

Congrats on a job well done, Michaela.

If you or someone you know has experienced sexual assault, you can call the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE, which routes the caller to their nearest sexual assault service provider. You can also search your local center here.

