Michael Urie And Philemon Chambers Co-Star Test

“I think your hidden talent is taking thirst traps…”
To celebrate, we had the stars of the LGBTQ holiday rom-com — Michael Urie and Philemon Chambers — take on our Co-Star Test to see just how well these two got to know each other on set.
So, do these two know each other’s favorite movies and holiday songs, or did they fake their palpable on-screen chemistry? Watch the full video to find out!
If you can’t get enough of Michael and Philemon, make sure to cozy up to Single All The Way this holiday season — now streaming on Netflix.