Entertainment
Entertainment

Michael Sheen Is Donating All His Future Acting Money

by Bradly Lamb
written by Bradly Lamb

“I’ve essentially turned myself into a social enterprise.”

Michael Sheen is one of those actors who you’ve basically seen in everything. He puts in the work, and he clearly loves his craft.


Kurt Krieger – Corbis / via Getty Images

In a recent interview with The Big Issue, Sheen revealed that he plans to stop seeking profits from his acting career, instead giving away any extra money he makes to supporting social projects.


FOX Image Collection via Getty Images

“I’ve realized in the last few years that I want to be one of those people who help other people the way so many people helped me,” he explained. “I don’t want to just be someone who enjoys the fruits of what other people have done and then pull the drawbridge up.”


Manuel Harlan / The Old Vic via Getty Images

“I’m at the stage of my life and career where I have a window of opportunity that will probably never be this good again. I’m able to get people in a room, I can open doors. I don’t want to look back and think, I could have done something with that platform. I could have done something with that money.”


Cbs Photo Archive / CBS via Getty Images

Sheen also spoke about some of the causes he’s taken part in over the years that influenced his decision — including his involvement in supporting Cardiff’s Homeless World Cup event in 2019.


Dominik Bindl / Getty Images

The Homeless World Cup Foundation describes their mission as “to use football to support and inspire people who are homeless to change their own lives; and to change perceptions and attitudes towards people who are experiencing homelessness.”

“I had to make a decision – I could walk away from it, and it wouldn’t happen,” he explained. “And all those people from all around the world who were banking on coming to have this extraordinary experience, maybe a life-changing experience, wouldn’t have it. I thought ‘I’m not going to let that happen.'”


Fox / FOX Image Collection via Getty Images

Sheen ended up putting up his houses in the U.S. and UK to help fund the event. “When I came out the other side I realized I could do this kind of thing and, if I can keep earning money it’s not going to ruin me,” he explained.


Fox / FOX Image Collection via Getty Images

“There was something quite liberating about going, alright, I’ll put large amounts of money into this or that, because I’ll be able to earn it back again. I’ve essentially turned myself into a social enterprise, a not-for-profit actor.”


Universal Pictures / courtesy Everett Collection

Read the entire interview here. You’ll be able to catch Sheen soon in Last Train to Christmas, which is — you guessed it — a Christmas movie. Watch the trailer below.

View this video on YouTube


Sky Cinema / Via youtube.com

