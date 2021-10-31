Michael Saylor Says He Has No Opinions About Shiba Inu Vs. Dogecoin By CoinQuora

Michael Saylor Says He Has No Opinions About Shiba Inu Vs. Dogecoin



Michael Saylor says he has no opinions about one dog coin vs. another dog coin.

He said that during an interview with Emily Chang of Bloomberg Technology.

The chairman and CEO of MicroStrategy — Michael Saylor, says he has no opinions about one dog coin vs. another dog coin.

During an interview with Bloomberg Technology, Michael Saylor was asked to give his opinion on . The memecoin surged to many new all-time highs, attracting many investors.

Emily Hsiu-Ching Chang, an American journalist, author, anchor, and executive producer of Bloomberg Technology said that so many people thought Shiba Inu, the “ Killer” was a joke but, currently who is laughing now.

In response to this, Saylor highlighted the utility and technology of . Also, he said there are other people who focus on DeFi and non-fungible tokens (NFTs). On top of that, he also said that there are speculators and entertainers who have memecoins. Adding to this, he said everyone has his own things and this is part of the crypto world and this is why it makes the crypto space interesting and exciting.

Expanding further, Emily asked Saylor how does he compare Shiba Inu to Dogecoin but the CEO of MicroStrategy said,

I have no opinions about one dog coin vs. another dog coin. I stay in my lane, Emily. #Bitcoin pic.twitter.com/8ujFWxZtne — Michael Saylor (@saylor) October 30, 2021

Note that Michael Saylor has become a bull in the crypto space with his Bitcoin purchases. His company MicroStrategy now HODLs over 114,042 bitcoins worth around $3.16 billion.

Speaking of memecoins, Edward Snowden also tweeted to his millions of followers. Snowden emphasizes as follows:

If you got talked into exchanging your hard-earned savings for some new dog money because a meme said you’d get rich, please carefully consider your odds of outsmarting a market that sold to you its stake in *not even dog money but a CLONE of dog money

