Michael Rapaport Claps Back At RHOP’s Candiace Dillard After She Calls Him Out On Twitter  

It was yet another spicy season for the ladies over on “The Real Housewives of Potomac,” and the first part of the show’s reunion aired on Bravo this past Sunday. During a recent episode of “The Wendy Williams Show,” actor Michael Rapaport filled in for Wendy, and he talked about the reunion during the “Hot Topics” segment of the show. However, Michael had a little clap-back moment, when addressing one of the show’s stars.

After announcing that RHOP’s very own Wendy Osefo was in the building to chop it up with him, Michael recapped what happened during the first part of the reunion, and said, “I was a victim last night also of Candiace’s words. She tweeted about me guest hosting this Wendy Williams show.”

Candiace responded to a video announcing Michael as the guest host on the show and she said, “This melty faced dingleberry. @MichaelRapaport make sure you practice in the mirror.”

This melty faced dingleberry. @MichaelRapaport make sure you practice in the mirror. https://t.co/abjn8C5TDp — CANDIACE (@TherealCANDIACE) November 7, 2021

Michael responded to Candiace and said, “Congratulations on your low-budget album ‘Deepspace’ that just came out. And shoutout to the one person who downloaded it. Candiace right now you have the same career trajectory as the ‘Cash Me Outside’ girl. Good luck with the music career.”

Candiace simply responded to his comments by promoting her current musical project.

As we previously reported, Wendy has been absent from her talk show for the past few months as she continues to recover from her medical troubles.

On Monday, the show updated fans with a statement from Wendy where she said:

We continue to wish Wendy a speedy recovery!

TSR STAFF: Jade Ashley @Jade_Ashley94

