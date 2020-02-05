Michael Douglas mourns the death of Father Kirk in a sincere statement

%MINIFYHTMLb979d241d50b125dd84fb75ff18a038a11% %MINIFYHTMLb979d241d50b125dd84fb75ff18a038a12%

WENN / Brian To

The revered Hollywood icon, who passed away at the age of 103 on February 5, has been described by his son as "an actor of the golden age of films that lived well in his golden years."

Up News Info –

Movie legend Kirk Douglas has died. The 103-year-old "Spartacus" star passed away on Wednesday, February 5.

His death has been confirmed by his actor son. Michael Douglas in a statement, which says: "It is with great sadness that my brothers and I announced that Kirk Douglas left us today at the age of 103 years."

"For the world, it was a legend, an actor from the golden age of movies who lived well in his golden years, a humanitarian whose commitment to justice and the causes in which he believed set a standard for all of us to aspire … but for me and my brothers, Joel and Peter, he was just dad, for Catherine [Zeta-Jones], a wonderful father-in-law, for his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, his loving grandfather and for his wife Anne, a wonderful husband. "

Kirk began his acting career on stage in New York in 1940 before joining the US Navy. UU. After the service in World War II, he returned to the theater and then found fame on the big screen.

He was nominated for an Oscar for Best Actor in 1959 for his role in "Champion" and became one of the most revered Hollywood icons of the sixties and seventies.

He survived a helicopter accident in 1991 and a stroke in 1996. He received the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 1981 and was also honored with the highest award from France, the Knight of the Legion of Honor.

Considered one of the best movie stars of all time, Kirk received an honorary Oscar in 1995.

Issur Danielovitch was born in New York to Russian parents who arrived in the United States in 1912.