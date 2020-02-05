Michael Douglas had a "great time,quot; with dad Kirk 2 weeks before death

Michael Douglasmourns the loss of his father Kirk Douglas.
On Wednesday afternoon, Michael revealed that the late great actor died at the age of 103. He shared in a statement: "It is very sad that my brothers and I announced that Kirk Douglas left us today at the age of 103. He was a legend, an actor of the golden age of films that lived well in his golden years , a humanitarian whose commitment to justice and the causes in which he believed set a standard to which we all aspire. "
While Michael is surely mourning his father, sadness is probably softened a little by the fact that he, Kirk and his wife Catherine Zeta Jones Recently we had a "great time,quot; together in the weeks before his death. "We have the best conversations and the best moment," Catherine told E! News at the SAG 2020 Awards.
Kominsky's method The actor added: "My father is 103 years old, so we went to dinner with him last night. It's always great to see him."
Chris Pizzello / Invision / AP
For many years, Catherine and Michael have lived in the suburbs of New York, but never prevented them from visiting the patriarch of the Douglas family. During the winter, Michael's son Cameron Douglas He spent time with Michael to celebrate his 103 birthday. "Happy birthday Pappy … you are a gift to the world; a guiding light and a source of inspiration for me. I love you. # 103 to # infinity," Cameron shared.
Meanwhile, other stars, including Steven Spielberg, They are expressing their condolences. The famous director said in a statement"Kirk retained his movie star charisma until the end of his wonderful life and I am honored to have been a small part of his 45 years. I will miss his handwritten notes, letters and fatherly advice, and his wisdom and courage. beyond such an enormous work, they are enough to inspire me for the rest of mine. "
Our thoughts are with the Douglas family.
