Michael Douglas had a "great time,quot; with dad Kirk 2 weeks before death

Michael Douglasmourns the loss of his father Kirk Douglas.

On Wednesday afternoon, Michael revealed that the late great actor died at the age of 103. He shared in a statement: "It is very sad that my brothers and I announced that Kirk Douglas left us today at the age of 103. He was a legend, an actor of the golden age of films that lived well in his golden years , a humanitarian whose commitment to justice and the causes in which he believed set a standard to which we all aspire. "

While Michael is surely mourning his father, sadness is probably softened a little by the fact that he, Kirk and his wife Catherine Zeta Jones Recently we had a "great time,quot; together in the weeks before his death. "We have the best conversations and the best moment," Catherine told E! News at the SAG 2020 Awards.