It’s no secret that Dave Chappelle is one of the most honest comedians out there, and at times, his commentary rubs people the wrong way. Such is the case in his newest comedy special on Netflix, where Dave joked about DaBaby’s recent comments at Rolling Loud.

As we previously reported, Dave Chappelle expressed that DaBaby’s rant about HIV was more detrimental to his career than his past with the law, and Michael Blackson doesn’t think it was a good move for Dave to speak on it.

In a few tweets, Michael Blackson fired shots at Dave, saying his mention of DaBaby’s involvement in a murder that occurred in a North Carolina Walmart was unnecessary.

“Dave Chappelle did not help DaBaby at all smh lol,” Michael wrote. “Dave Chappelle low key snitched on DaBaby. The LGBT did not know he killed anyone, now they hate him more lol. LBGT it was self defense.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom)

If you didn’t get a chance to tune into Dave’s new special, allow us to fill you in. The shots taken to DaBaby’s career aren’t sitting well with Chappelle, who joked that offending the LGBTQ community is more of a career-killer than fatally shooting someone.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom)

“A lot of the LGBTQ community doesn’t know DaBaby’s history, he’s a wild guy,” Dave said. “He once shot a n*gga and killed him in Walmart. Oh this is true, Google it. DaBaby shot and killed a n*gga in Walmart in North Carolina. Nothing bad happened to his career. Do you see where I’m going with this? In our country you can shoot and kill a n*gga but you better not hurt a gay person’s feelings.”

Want updates directly in your text inbox? Hit us up at 917-722-8057 or https://my.community.com/theshaderoom

The post Michael Blackson Says Dave Chappelle “Snitched On” DaBaby In New Comedy Special appeared first on The Shade Room.