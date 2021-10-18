Michael B. Jordan & Serena Williams Partner To Give HBCU Students A Chance To Win $1M

On Monday, it was announced that Michael B Jordan and Serena Williams have teamed up to bring lucky HBCU students a few coins.

According to @blavity, Michael and Serena have come together to give HBCU alumni and current students an opportunity to win up to $1 million from “Michael B Jordan’s Invesco QQQ Legacy Classic competition,” Blavity reports.

“HBCUs are an integral part of our educational ecosystem and have long been centers of entrepreneurial excellence. We are thrilled to be partnering with Michael B. Jordan and MaC Ventures on highlighting the brilliant student and alumni founders,” Serena Ventures General Partner, Alison Stillman, told Blavity.

Venture capital firm MaC and Serena Williams’ investment company, Serena Ventures, are also partnering with Jordan for this endeavor.

The winners will be announced on Dec. 18th during the halftime of the Invesco QQQ Legacy Classic Basketball Showcase Finals in New Jersey.

Upon winning, “Executives from MaC Ventures, Serena Ventures, Invesco, Thirty-Five Ventures, Harlem Capital Partners and Cake Ventures will continue to work with the winners in the coming months.”

Speaking of the love for HBCUs, the Carters also partnered to give back to HBCU schools. Jay Z and Beyoncé have teamed up with Tiffany & Co. to pledge a total of $2 million to five colleges.

Jay-Z working through his Shawn Carter Foundation, and Beyoncé working through her BeyGood organization, the funding in scholarships will be for students who are studying in the arts and creative fields. The “About Love” scholarship will be awarded to students who attend Norfolk State University, Bennett College, University of Arkansas Pine Bluff, Lincoln University, and Central State University.

Y’all better get them coins!!

Roomies, what y’all think about this?

