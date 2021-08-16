Michael B. Jordan Responds To Viral Tweet Saying He’s This Generation’s Denzel Washington

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

The comparison game is always happening on social media. Over the weekend, a tweet went viral where a man said Michael B. Jordan was the next Denzel Washington of our generation, and it sparked a debate on social media. So many people got to talking that Michael decided to respond.

While leaving the popular restaurant Catch in Los Angeles, Michael was approached by fans, paparazzi, and TMZ, and you know TMZ wasted no time asking the ‘Creed’ actor his thought on the situation. As soon as he stepped foot outside the door, the TMZ cameraman said, “Hey Micheal, how does it feel when people say you’re the next Denzel?” Michael quickly responded, “That’s my mentor, man. It’s all love, man.” While Michael was signing autographs, the cameraman continued asking him more questions. “Does it push you to work even harder just because he’s the GOAT?” said the cameraman. Michael kept it short and said, “Always.”

With the conversation about Micheal and Denzel continuing, this should help more excitement for their upcoming film, ‘A Journal For Jordan.’ In the film, Michael will play the leading role of Sergeant Charles Monroe King, alongside Chanté Adams as his wife, with Denzel directing. Michael has been killing his latest roles and has embodied military service members. In “Without Remorse,” which was released in June, he starred alongside Lauren London, where he played an elite Navy SEAL.

It’s unclear if Denzel will speak on the viral tweet, but Michael’s humble response is good enough. For now, we’ll have to be patient and see how well Micheal took direction from his “mentor” when “A Journal For Jordan” drops this Christmas. Roommates, will ya’ll be heading to theatres to check it out?

