Michael B. Jordan & Lori Harvey Celebrate Anniversary With PDA Photos – Hollywood Life

On Nov. 16, Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey celebrated one year of dating, and the actor honored his love with a series of sweet photos on Instagram.

Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey have made it over the one year hump! The lovebirds have officially been dating for a year as of Nov. 16, and they commemorated the occasion on Instagram. Michael took to his IG story to share a series of photos with Lori, and he wrote, “Happy Anniversary. It’s been a year, crazy!!” In the first photo, Lori is kissing Michael on the cheek, and in the second, she’s resting her head on his shoulder with her eyes closed. Another shot shows the two making silly faces to the camera, while a fourth reveals them snuggling in bed with his head on her chest.

Meanwhile, Lori’s Instagram Story gave fans some insight into how the two spent their big day. She posted a quick video of a Chef’s Tasting Menu from a romantic dinner they appeared to have together. She also shared a shot of Michael sitting across the table from her in the romantic setting.

Although Michael and Lori clearly made their relationship official on Nov. 16, 2020, it wasn’t until a few days later that fans caught wind of the romance. At the end of November, Lori and Michael were photographed in her hometown for Thanksgiving. A month later, they were spotted together again, this time boarding a plane as they headed off on a New Year’s Eve getaway.

Shortly after that, Lori and Michael stopped trying to keep their relationship under wraps, and certainly did not hide that they were an item. By January, they had gone Instagram official, which was a big step for Michael, who is generally very private about his personal life. “I’m still private, and I want to protect that, but it just felt like it was a moment of wanting to put it out there and move on,” he told People in April. “I am extremely happy.”

Meanwhile, Michael has gotten the stamp of approval from Lori’s adopted father, Steve Harvey. “I don’t speak publicly about this type of stuff, but I’m happy for my daughter right now,” he gushed in September. “I really am. It’s the first time I’ve been happy for her [in a relationship]. He’s just a good guy. If he wasn’t, get him out of here.”