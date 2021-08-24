Michael Avenatti trial abruptly ends after judge faults prosecutors By Reuters

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: Attorney Michael Avenatti arrives for the opening of his trial on charges of cheating his clients out of settlement money, at the United States Courthouse in Santa Ana, in California, U.S., July 20, 2021. REUTERS/David Swanson



By Jan Wolfe and Jonathan Stempel

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – A federal judge on Tuesday declared a mistrial in the government’s embezzlement case against celebrity lawyer Michael Avenatti, according to published reports.

U.S. District Judge James Selna in Santa Ana, California,said Avenatti was entitled to a new trial because prosecutorshad failed to turn over relevant billing-related evidence,according to Law360 and The Recorder.

Avenatti, representing himself, argued that the mishandling of the data hampered his ability to mount a defense.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office handling the trial was notimmediately available for comment. Avenatti and his stand-bylawyer could not immediately be reached.

Avenatti shot to fame representing porn actress StormyDaniels in lawsuits against then-U.S. President Donald Trump,before a swirl of criminal charges ended his legal career.

He was being tried in California on 10 criminal counts forallegedly embezzling millions of dollars from clients.

Avenatti faces 26 additional criminal counts in California,with those counts to be tried later.

Last month, a federal judge in Manhattan sentenced Avenattito 2-1/2 years in prison for trying to extort Nike Inc (NYSE:).Avenatti is appealing.