Home Business MiamiCoin generated $2K every 10 minutes for the city, says mayor By...

MiamiCoin generated $2K every 10 minutes for the city, says mayor By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
5
MiamiCoin generated $2K every 10 minutes for the city, says mayor

Miami Mayor Francis Suarez has been celebrating the success of a recent initiative to fund municipal projects through the proceeds of a city-specific crypto protocol built atop the (BTC) blockchain.

On Sept. 13, Miami’s city commissioners voted to accept funds generated by a new cryptocurrency, MiamiCoin, which was launched in August by CityCoins. The coin is built on Stacks, an open-source network of decentralized apps and smart contracts that use the Bitcoin blockchain as a programmable base layer.