Miami Mayor Wants Its City Workers Paid in BTC By CoinQuora

Miami Mayor rallies for adoption.

If approved, employees can be paid with BTC.

Bitcoin surges by 4.62% and trades at $58,029.38 in the last 24 hours.

Bitcoin is the future of currency as digital assets are revolutionizing the world. Indeed, 2021 opened doors to major Bitcoin adoption and debates in many countries. In recent times, the United States is fully moving to the crypto bandwagon. In what is seen as a major highlight, a crypto enthusiast and Mayor of Miami, United States says Miami is working towards a motion to allow its city workers to get paid in Bitcoin.

The Mayor, Francis Suarez, says he wants to see Florida become a frontier for digital assets. Accordingly, plans are already underway to ensure the supposed plan is implemented this October. Next, in the case the county accepts the proposal, residents in Miami can pay for fees and even tax in Bitcoin.

Suarez is also advocating for the state of Florida to permit Miami to keep Bitcoin on its balance sheet. On the whole, the United States does not allow municipalities to own Bitcoin both at the Federal and State level.

Briefly, data from CoinMarketCap reveals Bitcoin gained a 4.62% increase. At the time of writing, the price of Bitcoin (BTC) is $58,029.38 in the last 24 hours. Bitcoin’s dominance in the crypto market is not surprising to many who stayed steadfast to the number one digital coin in the world.

In summary, if Bitcoin continues this upward trend, then it may likely hit $60,000 this month. As countries continue to adopt and even consider Bitcoin as its Legal Tender, the value of the crypto will continue to soar. It is only a matter of time to determine if Bitcoin will truly stand the test of time.

