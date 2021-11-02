Miami mayor plans to accept first paycheck entirely in Bitcoin By Cointelegraph





Francis Suarez, who has served as the mayor of Miami since 2017, has said he’s going to take his next paycheck in .

In a Tuesday Twitter (NYSE:) post, Suarez said he aimed to be the first United States lawmaker at the state or federal level to accept part of his salary in Bitcoin (BTC). Public records show the Miami mayor’s salary was $97,000 annually between 2016 and 2017, meaning he would receive a monthly paycheck of more than $8,000 or 0.13 BTC at a price of $63,404, assuming residents did not vote to increase his compensation for public service. Suarez said that he would prefer to use an app like Bitwage or Strike rather than have the local government go through the effort to convert his fiat paycheck into crypto.

